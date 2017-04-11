WWE star Glenn Jacobs aka Kane officially announces run for mayor

Bridgette Bjorlo of WATE 6 News tweeted out that WWE star Glenn Jacobs aka Kane has officially announced his run for mayor of Knox County in Knoxville, Tennessee.

As reported back in March, Jacobs was already in the process of filing paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission to run as a Republican.

You can check out some of the tweets below regarding his announcement.

Glenn Jacobs getting ready to announce his run for Knox County Mayor. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/pt4reC7UsV — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 11, 2017

"I'm officially announcing my candidacy for Knox County Mayor." — Glenn Jacobs says. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/M86W3ASgcO — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 11, 2017