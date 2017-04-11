4/10 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers down for Superstar Shake Up episode

WWE RAW Ratings are in for April 10, 2017.

Last night’s episode drew an average of 3.43 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s post-WrestleMania show that drew 3.77 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6” won the night on cable on Monday.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.432 (down from 3.826 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.600 (down from 3.893 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.256 (down from 3.583 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, averaged a 1.25 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.43 rating.