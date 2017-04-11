Full Superstar Shake Up results during Smackdown Live on April 11

During tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live from Boston, the second half of the Superstar Shake Up took place featuring new talents making the jump to Smackdown Live.
Here is the full list of names that will now be part of Smackdown going forward.
1. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens
2. Sami Zayn
3. Primo
4. Epico
5. Jinder Mahal
6. Tamina
7. Charlotte
8. Sin Cara
9. Rusev
10. Lana
11. Big E
12. Kofi Kingston
13. Xavier Woods
You can view clips below of the reveals courtesy of WWE.
"I am here to be the NEW face of AMERICA!" – #USChampion @FightOwensFight #SDLive #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/8rul1rRzrd
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017
#USChampion @FightOwensFight isn't alone in joining #SDLive…
His former friend-turned-bitter enemy @iLikeSamiZayn is HERE! pic.twitter.com/SR6PiWoDgX
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017
Ladies and gentlemen, the newest acquisition of #SDLive's Women's division…@MsCharlotteWWE! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/X4pJYp7vLH
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017
The #SuperstarShakeup continues as @WWE_Primo and @WWEEpico arrive on #SDLive to attack #AmericanAlpha! #ShiningStars pic.twitter.com/BTuncUK9iZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017
IT'S A NEW DAY ON #SDLIVE, YES IT IS! @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi @WWEBigE #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/k4hstYSp9A
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017