Full Superstar Shake Up results during Smackdown Live on April 11

During tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live from Boston, the second half of the Superstar Shake Up took place featuring new talents making the jump to Smackdown Live.

Here is the full list of names that will now be part of Smackdown going forward.

1. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

2. Sami Zayn

3. Primo

4. Epico

5. Jinder Mahal

6. Tamina

7. Charlotte

8. Sin Cara

9. Rusev

10. Lana

11. Big E

12. Kofi Kingston

13. Xavier Woods

You can view clips below of the reveals courtesy of WWE.