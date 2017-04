Renee Young confirmed her marriage to current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose on Twitter earlier this morning.

Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love ☺️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 12, 2017

Dean Ambrose was first seen on RAW wearing a ring on his finger, followed by Renee wearing a ring during Talking Smack last night on the WWE Network.