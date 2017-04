Trailer for new Kevin Owens DVD

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has released the trailer for the new Kevin Owens DVD titled “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story.”

Viewers for return of Total Divas

This week’s return of Total Divas on the E! Network drew 593,000 viewers according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com. The show averaged a 0.27 rating among adults 18-49.