The Hardy Boyz booked for RAW live events, WWE first quarter 2017 results

The Hardy Boyz booked for RAW live events

According to listings over on WWE.com, current WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) will be appearing at all RAW live events this weekend.

Here is the full upcoming WWE schedule from April 14 to April 19, 2017.

Friday, April 14:

* RAW live event in Providence, Rhode Island

* NXT live event in Spartanburg, South Carolina

* NXT live event in St. Augustine, Florida

Saturday, April 15:

* RAW live event in Champaign, Illinois

* Smackdown live event in Springfield, Missouri

* NXT live event in Concord, North Carolina

* NXT live event in Gainesville, Florida

Sunday, April 16:

* RAW live event in Cincinnati, Ohio

* Smackdown live event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri



Monday, April 17:

* Monday Night RAW taping live in Columbus, Ohio

* Smackdown live event in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Tuesday, April 18:

* Smackdown Live taping in Louisville, Kentucky

Wednesday, April 19:

* NXT TV tapings in Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

We are always looking for live reports if you are attending any shows live.

Send all live reports to: [email protected].

WWE first quarter 2017 results

WWE issued a press release on Friday announcing that the company would be releasing first quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, May 4. Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, Chief Strategy and Financial Officer George Barrios and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson will host a conference call that day to review the results.