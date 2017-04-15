Mauro Ranallo returning to broadcasting, update on WWE talks

RIZIN Fighting Federation announced that Mauro Ranallo is headed to Japan to call the promotions PPV broadcast this Sunday live in Yokohama. Ranallo will reunite with MMA legend Frank Shamrock during commentary for the show.

As reported on last weekend, Ranallo remains under contract with WWE until August 12 and the belief is that he will never appear on camera again for the company unless plans change. Ranallo has been among the discussion in both the wrestling media and mainstream media over his current absence from WWE television. The New York Post picked up the situation a few days ago citing issues between Ranallo and John Layfield (aka JBL).

According to a new report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online this weekend, WWE officials have reportedly already initiated settlement talks with representatives for Ranallo. While not official, the belief is that WWE may be starting settlement talks with Ranallo to avoid any further public issues after the company was criticized for keeping Layfield on commentary while also promoting the Be A STAR initiative.

You can check out RIZIN’s official announcement about Ranallo below.