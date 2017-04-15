Daniel Bryan reflects on last WWE match, Lynn talks Performance Center

Daniel Bryan reflects on last WWE match

Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan noted on Twitter that yesterday (April 14) was the two year anniversary of his last WWE match where he took part in a tag team match tagging with John Cena against Cesaro and Tyson Kidd.

Many took note of Bryan’s wording noting it was his “last WWE match.”

The the two year anniversary of my last @WWE match makes me sad but I couldn't be happier it was with @JohnCena, @WWECesaro and @TJWilson! https://t.co/AXfR0ICFsj — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 14, 2017

WWE posted the full match on YouTube last year.

Lynn talks Performance Center

WWE.com is featuring a video interview with former ECW and WWE star Jerry Lynn where he talks about taking part in guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center.