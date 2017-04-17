Heyman talks 20th Anniversary of Barely Legal, Bliss on RAW move

Heyman talks 20th Anniversary of Barely Legal
ECW founder and current WWE on-air talent Paul Heyman recently spoke with Busted Open about the 20th anniversary of the first ECW Pay Per View live event, Barely Legal, that took place on April 13, 1997.
“20 years ago is a long time and I feel like I’ve lived many lives. In that way I’m a very blessed man. Just to pull that off and to be part of it, and at 31-years-old, it’s the old thing where they say ‘they won’t be able to take that away from you.’ I don’t look back often, but I’m very humbled.”
Bliss on RAW move
Former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with Yahoo! Sports about her recent move over to RAW in the Superstar Shake Up and her goals on the brand.
“A year from now I hope that I have been able to become Raw Women’s Champion. I would love to be able to hold both titles within a year, I think that would be an awesome opportunity. I’d really like to see our women in the main event at WrestleMania. I know it’s kind of considered a future thing and no one knows if it’ll ever happen, but in my mind, it’s going to happen and hopefully within a year. Hopefully in a year I’ll be women’s champion and have taken this division by storm.”