Heyman talks 20th Anniversary of Barely Legal, Bliss on RAW move

Heyman talks 20th Anniversary of Barely Legal

ECW founder and current WWE on-air talent Paul Heyman recently spoke with Busted Open about the 20th anniversary of the first ECW Pay Per View live event, Barely Legal, that took place on April 13, 1997.

“20 years ago is a long time and I feel like I’ve lived many lives. In that way I’m a very blessed man. Just to pull that off and to be part of it, and at 31-years-old, it’s the old thing where they say ‘they won’t be able to take that away from you.’ I don’t look back often, but I’m very humbled.”

Bliss on RAW move

Former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with Yahoo! Sports about her recent move over to RAW in the Superstar Shake Up and her goals on the brand.