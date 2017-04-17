Mauro Ranallo takes subtle jab at WWE during MMA commentary return

As reported on earlier this weekend, Mauro Ranallo made his return to MMA commentary this past weekend in Japan for RIZIN along with Frank Shamrock.

While Ranallo has been active on Twitter in the last few days making various comments that appeared to relate to WWE, it was very apparent that Ranallo took a subtle jab at WWE and terms to not be used within the company on commentary.

YouTube channel “Heel By Nature” posted this video clip below (beginning at the 1:05 mark) of Ranallo taking an obvious jab regarding the term “professional wrestler.”