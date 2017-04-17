WWE posts video of NXT farewells, WWE loses TV with FOX Asia

WWE posts video of NXT farewells

WWE has NXT farewells video clips of Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and The Revival all giving peeches at NXT live events this past weekend.

Nakamura and Dillinger will now be part of Smackdown Live going forward, while The Revival will be part of the RAW tag team division.

"Be happy for all four of us because we're on national TV… but more importantly, be happy for the FUTURE of professional wrestling!" pic.twitter.com/55ECY1HX7H — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2017

WWE loses TV with FOX Asia

FOX Philippines tweeted out the following on Monday morning.