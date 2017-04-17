WWE posts video of NXT farewells, WWE loses TV with FOX Asia

WWE posts video of NXT farewells
WWE has NXT farewells video clips of Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and The Revival all giving peeches at NXT live events this past weekend.
Nakamura and Dillinger will now be part of Smackdown Live going forward, while The Revival will be part of the RAW tag team division.
"Be happy for all four of us because we're on national TV… but more importantly, be happy for the FUTURE of professional wrestling!" pic.twitter.com/55ECY1HX7H
Former @WWENXT Champion @ShinsukeN shared a personal moment with #NXTConcord as he said goodbye to the #NXTUniverse! #ThankYouShinsuke pic.twitter.com/6CB397n5x6
#NXTConcord: THANK YOU, TYE!@WWEDillinger: No, THANK YOU! @WWENXT #YouDeserveIt pic.twitter.com/7OA1p0BbPI
WWE loses TV with FOX Asia
FOX Philippines tweeted out the following on Monday morning.
