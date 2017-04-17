Video preview of new Ride Along episode, New Hardys shirt released

By
Jason Namako
-
0

WWE has released the following video preview of the newest episode of Ride Along that airs tonight on WWE Network after RAW, featuring Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher.

New Hardys shirt released

WWE has released a new t-shirt on WWE Shop for RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter on Monday about the new t-shirt:

