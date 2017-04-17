Video preview of new Ride Along episode, New Hardys shirt released

Video preview of new Ride Along episode
WWE has released the following video preview of the newest episode of Ride Along that airs tonight on WWE Network after RAW, featuring Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher.
New Hardys shirt released
WWE has released a new t-shirt on WWE Shop for RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter on Monday about the new t-shirt:
The first new Hardy shirt released by @WWEShop..
REBORN BY FATE
INDULGE! https://t.co/pwosBXcLUg pic.twitter.com/oRA3DaVlYo
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 17, 2017