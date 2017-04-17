Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe announced for WWE Payback on April 30

WWE.com has announced that Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe is now official for the upcoming WWE Payback PPV in two weeks on April 30 in San Jose, California.

WWE posted a video with Charly Caruso making the announcement per RAW General Manager Kurt Angle backstage at the show tonight in Columbus.

