New matches announced for WWE Payback in two weeks in San Jose

Following last night’s episode of WWE RAW in Columbus, new matches have been announced for WWE Payback in two weeks on April 30 in San Jose, California.
This includes Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and Bayley defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.
As reported earlier, WWE had already announced that Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe is now official per an announcement prior to RAW on Monday evening.
A sidelined @WWERomanReigns has requested a #WWEPayback match against @BraunStrowman… and #RAW GM @RealKurtAngle has made it OFFICIAL! pic.twitter.com/wimnZ8CH21
Here is the updated card for WWE Payback in two weeks.
WWE Championship – House of Horrors Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match
The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss