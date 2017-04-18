New matches announced for WWE Payback in two weeks in San Jose

Following last night’s episode of WWE RAW in Columbus, new matches have been announced for WWE Payback in two weeks on April 30 in San Jose, California.

This includes Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and Bayley defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.

As reported earlier, WWE had already announced that Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe is now official per an announcement prior to RAW on Monday evening.

Here is the updated card for WWE Payback in two weeks.

WWE Championship – House of Horrors Match

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss