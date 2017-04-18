Shelton Benjamin comments on WWE status, post-4/17 RAW videos

Shelton Benjamin comments on WWE status

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin, who was set to return to WWE last year before undergoing rotator cuff surgery, commented on his current status with WWE on Twitter, noting that because of the surgery, he never signed with WWE last year.

@MFSteveHere @TheSonOfMuta @JoyOfBearding Let me clear this up now. I am not signed to @WWE. I never signed due to injury. While that could change, as of 4-16-2017 I am a free agent — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 16, 2017

Benjamin was recently cleared to return to in-ring action and has begun taking indie bookings.

Post-4/17 RAW videos

WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s 4/17 episode of RAW from Columbus.