Matt Anoa’i aka Rosey passes away at age 47, WWE issues statement

Matt Anoa’i, formerly known as Rosey in WWE, has passed away at the age of 47. While no details are known at this time, PWInsider.com reports Anoa’i passed away on Monday.

Anoa’i, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sika and the older brother of current WWE star Roman Reigns, signed with WWE in 2002 to form the Three Minute Warning tag team with his cousin Jamal (aka Umaga). He would later go on to form a tag team with Shane Helms (aka The Hurricane) which included a run as tag team champions in the company.

Anoa’i was released by WWE in March of 2006 and he remained active on the independent wrestling scene through 2009 according to Onlineworldofwrestling.com.

WWE issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon from the Anoa’i family:

“The Anoa’i family is mourning the loss of Sika’s son, Matt aka Rosey, due to an untimely death. We want to let his fans know that he loved them and the wrestling world so much. In his passing, he left three beautiful young children and a heartbroken family. Please respect the privacy of his children and family as they mourn the loss of this kind, loving, gentle man, who was a father, son, brother and a superhero to us all. Our family appreciates your prayers and continued support during this very difficult time.”

On behalf of the entire Wrestleview.com staff, we would like to send out our condolences to the Anoa’i family and friends during this very hard time.