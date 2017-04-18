Steve Austin on why he missed WrestleMania, his status with WWE

During the latest episode of “The Steve Austin Show” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin addressed why he did not appear at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando this year and discussed his current relationship with WWE.

Austin revealed he recently sold his ranch in Texas and that the timing of the sale conflicted with appearing for WWE during WrestleMania week in Orlando. He did note that WWE reached out and invited him to make an appearance and he had to decline.

Transcript courtesy of Prowrestling.net.