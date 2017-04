4/17 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers down for Big Show vs. Braun Strowman

WWE RAW Ratings are in for April 17, 2017.

Last night’s episode drew an average of 3.35 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s Superstar Shake Up episode that drew 3.43 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6” won the night again on cable on Monday.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.405 (down from 3.432 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.469 (down from 3.600 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.165 (down from 3.256 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Big Show vs. Braun Strowman, averaged a 1.19 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.25 rating