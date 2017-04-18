Jinder Mahal earns WWE Title shot, Title match set for next Tuesday

Jinder Mahal earns WWE Title shot

During tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live from Louisville, Jinder Mahal won a Six Pack Challenge over Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Mojo Rawley to become the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship.

Mahal got the win with help from The Bollywood Boyz who distracted Sami Zayn at ringside. It was revealed that Mahal will challenge either Randy Orton or Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at the Backlash PPV on May 21.

Title match set for next Tuesday

Naomi will defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Charlotte next week on Smackdown Live from Des Moines, Iowa.

Charlotte defeated Naomi in a non-title match to earn a shot at the title earlier tonight on Smackdown Live from Lousville.

    Man, Jinder Mahal as WWE Champ would be SSSSSOOOOOOOO lame. Granted he would have a bunch of heat but I am not taking him seriously when I have people like Kevin Owens/Aj Styles vying for the US title. Maybe I am exaggerating but Jinder Mahal as Champ right now tarnishes the WWE World Title (the LINEAL title I might add).