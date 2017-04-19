Off air notes from Smackdown Live in Louisville, Post-Smackdown videos

Off air notes from Smackdown Live in Louisville

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler in a dark match following Smackdown Live last night in Louisville according to a live report sent to PWInsider.com.

The live report also noted that half the crowd left when the 205 Live taping began.

Post-Smackdown videos

WWE posted the following videos following last night’s Smackdown Live in Louisville.