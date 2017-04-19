Off air notes from Smackdown Live in Louisville, Post-Smackdown videos

Off air notes from Smackdown Live in Louisville
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler in a dark match following Smackdown Live last night in Louisville according to a live report sent to PWInsider.com.
The live report also noted that half the crowd left when the 205 Live taping began.
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA VS DOLPH ZIGGLER AFTER #205LIVE WENT OFF THE AIR. #BONUSMATCH #SHOWOFF #VIOLINEPICNESS pic.twitter.com/6dN2teDXJ9
— Michael Linz (@MikeLinz88) April 19, 2017
Post-Smackdown videos
WWE posted the following videos following last night’s Smackdown Live in Louisville.