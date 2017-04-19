4/18 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Overall viewers see a drop this week

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for April 18, 2017.

Last night’s episode drew 2.54 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.11 million overall viewers featuring the Superstar Shake Up. WWE came in at No. 3 in the 18-49 demographic on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin, averaged a 0.81 among adults 18-49, down from last week’s show that drew a 1.05 rating.