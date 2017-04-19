Update on House of Horrors match at Payback, Unseen footage from RAW

Update on House of Horrors match at Payback

It appears the upcoming House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt at the WWE Payback PPV will not feature the WWE Championship on the line.

The description of the match over on WWE.com only refers to Orton as the current WWE Champion and doesn’t indicate the title will be up for grabs in two weeks.

Based on the challenge issued in recent weeks on Smackdown Live, it was assumed the WWE Championship would be on the line and that no longer appears to be the case. The match was simply referred to as the House of Horrors last night on Smackdown Live.

Unseen footage from RAW

WWE has posted this unseen footage from RAW on Monday night featuring Braun Strowman and Big Show destroying the WWE ring.