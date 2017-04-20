SPOILERS: 4/19 WWE NXT TV taping results from Full Sail University

The following was taped on Wednesday night at Full Sail University.

4/19 WWE NXT TV taping results:

Dark Match: Jeet Rama w/ The Bollywood Boyz def. a local talent.

* Hideo Itami def. Kona Reeves.

* Killian Dain def. Danny Burch.

* Heavy Machinery def. two local talents.

* Sonya Deville (aka Daria Berenato) def. Lacey Evans (aka Macey Estrella).

* Aleister Black def. Cezar Bononi.

* Hideo Itami def. Roderick Strong in a No. 1 Contenders match for the NXT Championship. Itami will now challenge Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Chicago for the NXT Championship.

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford def. HoHo Lun and Dylan Miley.

* Drew McIntyre def. Sean Maluta.

* Kassius Ohno def. Andrade “Cien” Almas. During the match, Thea Trinidad was at ringside sitting front row watching Almas.

* #DIY def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode cut a promo running down both Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami. Itami comes to the ring, brawls with Roode and then ends the segment giving him a GTS.

* A Battle Royal to determine a new No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women’s Championship ended in a no contest. Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross were the remaining three. William Regal then rules Asuka will defend her title in a fatal four way at NXT TakeOver: Chicago against Moon, Riot and Cross.

* Dark Match: Sanity vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain went to a no contest. Security broke up the teams.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

Photos below courtesy of @JJWilliamsWON.