SPOILERS: Card for NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20

The following is what the card looks to be for the NXT TakeOver: Chicago live special on May 20 on WWE Network coming out of last night’s NXT TV Tapings at Full Sail University:

* NXT Title: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami (confirmed)

* NXT Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ruby Riot (confirmed)

* NXT Tag Team Titles, Ladder Match: The Authors of Pain (c’s) w/Paul Ellering vs. #DIY (confirmed)

* SAnitY vs. Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong (un-confirmed)

* Drew McIntyre vs. Wesley Blake (un-confirmed)