Mick Foley undergoes hip replacement surgery on Wednesday

By
Jason Namako
-
1

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the following on Wednesday, noting that he underwent successful surgery to replace his hip that has been bothering him for several months during his run as the General Manager of RAW.

On behalf of the staff of Wrestleview.com, we wish Foley a quick and painless recovery.

  • TheCyberZon

    You said it wrong Mick. It goes: Spirits are high after a visit from Buddy the Elf RIGHT HERE IN RECOERY!!