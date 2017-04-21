Mick Foley undergoes hip replacement surgery on Wednesday

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the following on Wednesday, noting that he underwent successful surgery to replace his hip that has been bothering him for several months during his run as the General Manager of RAW.

Thanks for all the well-wishes, kind words and prayers for my hip surgery. Spirits are high after a visit from Buddy the Elf in recovery! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/xHeiUZs5Th — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 20, 2017

On behalf of the staff of Wrestleview.com, we wish Foley a quick and painless recovery.