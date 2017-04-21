Former WWE star Vader collapses following match in Japan on Thursday

Former WWE and WCW star Vader (Leon White) is said to have collapsed after wrestling a match at Koruaken Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.

Vader was wrestling in a 6-Man Tag, alongside Keiji Muto and AKIRA against WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami, Riki Choshu and Shiro Koshinaka to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of Fujinami’s pro wrestling debut. Vader was said to have collapsed immediately following the match when Antonio Inoki came down for a ceremony honoring Fujinami. Vader was able to leave on his own power to the back and attended a party held by Fujinami in the hours following the event.

Vader posted the following on Twitter on Thursday night, revealing that the cause for the collapse came due to being dropped on his head early on in the match and downplayed that it had to do with his heart issues he has mentioned that he has been dealing with over the last several months.

last night the first match for Fujinamis 45th anneversary show in Tokyo Sold out Did the opening spot with Fujinami I dropped on my head — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 20, 2017

It had absolutely nothing to do with my heart but rather my head&Yes i did collapse in fact I was out cold thank uforld jap Wrest i love it — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 20, 2017

Vader is scheduled to wrestle on two more shows in Japan this weekend, but it is unclear if he will be wrestling on those shows due to this occurrence.