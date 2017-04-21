4/19 Total Divas viewership, Paige on why she was suspended by WWE

4/19 Total Divas viewership

The 4/19 episode of WWE Total Divas on E! did 589,000 viewers on Wednesday night, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. This is down from the 4/12 episode that did 593,000 viewers.

You can view video clips from the show below.

Paige on why she was suspended by WWE

The E! Network has a video clip from this week’s Total Divas where WWE star Paige reveals why she was suspended by the company back in August 2016.

In the interview, Paige reveals that the suspension was due to not taking the test in the allotted amount of time. You can view the interview below.