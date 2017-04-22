Ric Flair on getting kicked out of Indiana bar, Triple H Loot Crate

Ric Flair on getting kicks out of Indiana bar

During an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on ESPN Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the recent incident where he was kicked out of The Deck at the Gas House bar in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Flair stated he asked the bartender to put on the Masters and the bartender told him, ‘What do you think this is, a sports bar?’ Flair said he again asked the bartender to put the Masters on and the bartender declined. He noted that after having one drink, he ordered another and the bartender proceeded to use the same glass.

Flair said when he questioned the bartender doing this, the bartender became hostile and asked Flair if he was telling him how to bartend. Flair said that is was when the war of words between the two started up leading to him being removed.

