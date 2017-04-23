McMahon calls John Cena “Babe Ruth” of WWE, Match announced for RAW

McMahon calls John Cena “Babe Ruth” of WWE

Vince McMahon sent out a tweet on Sunday wishing John Cena a Happy Birthday and referred to Cena as the “Babe Ruth of WWE.”

“Hustle Loyalty Respect” is not just an expression, it’s the measure of the man. Happy birthday to the Babe Ruth of WWE, @JohnCena. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 23, 2017

Match announced for RAW

WWE announced this weekend that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has booked Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto in a Dumpster Match for tomorrow night’s RAW in Kansas City.