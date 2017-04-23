McMahon calls John Cena “Babe Ruth” of WWE, Match announced for RAW

By
Adam Martin
-
4

McMahon calls John Cena “Babe Ruth” of WWE

Vince McMahon sent out a tweet on Sunday wishing John Cena a Happy Birthday and referred to Cena as the “Babe Ruth of WWE.”

Match announced for RAW

WWE announced this weekend that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has booked Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto in a Dumpster Match for tomorrow night’s RAW in Kansas City.

  • goddessroleplay

    So is that really vince or is that just a wwe employee with vince approved tweets.

  • Legendary Sonny G

    I thought that was The Hulkster…. Uh Oh.

  • Gary Stephenson

    This.

  • diggs

    lol What a joke!