Strowman-Kalisto in a Dumpster Match on RAW tonight in Kansas City

By
Jason Namako
-
2

WWE RAW is live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri.

Tonight is the go-home show for this Sunday’s WWE Payback PPV.

Advertised for the show is Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto in a Dumpster Match, the first Dumpster Match since WrestleMania XIV in 1998.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

  • Jeff Whitmeyer

    Let me guess Roman reigns gets involved.

  • thesystemforce

    Strowman’s going to put Kalisto in the dumpster, pick up the dumpster, and eat it. :p