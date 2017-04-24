Strowman-Kalisto in a Dumpster Match on RAW tonight in Kansas City

WWE RAW is live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri.

Tonight is the go-home show for this Sunday’s WWE Payback PPV.

Advertised for the show is Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto in a Dumpster Match, the first Dumpster Match since WrestleMania XIV in 1998.

