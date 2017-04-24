Shaq blames WWE for WrestleMania match with Big Show not taking place

On the latest episode of his podcast on PodcastOne, former NBA star Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) blamed WWE for not allowing a match to take place at WrestleMania with the Big Show.

“First, they said it was me and Big Show. Then, they said it was going to be three and three. Then, they canceled it, so when they canceled it, I made other arrangements. And then they tried to call back and tried to get it done, and I just said, ‘I’m not going to do it.’ They messed it up.”

Shaq’s co-host John Kincade also asked on the podcast if he had an issue with losing to the Big Show and if that played a role in him not going through with the match. Shaq clarified he would have been fine with losing the match.

