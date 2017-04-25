New segment and Kickoff Show match added to WWE Payback this Sunday

WWE.com has officially announced a new segment and a new match for the WWE Payback Kickoff Show this Sunday night in San Jose live on the WWE Network.

This includes a MizTV segment with Finn Balor and a tag team match featuring Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the Kickoff.

Here is the updated card for WWE Payback this Sunday night.

WWE Championship – House of Horrors Match

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Kickoff Show:

* MizTV with special guest Finn Balor

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Payback this Sunday night.