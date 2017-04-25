New segment and Kickoff Show match added to WWE Payback this Sunday

WWE.com has officially announced a new segment and a new match for the WWE Payback Kickoff Show this Sunday night in San Jose live on the WWE Network.
This includes a MizTV segment with Finn Balor and a tag team match featuring Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the Kickoff.
Here is the updated card for WWE Payback this Sunday night.
WWE Championship – House of Horrors Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match
The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
Kickoff Show:
* MizTV with special guest Finn Balor
* Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Payback this Sunday night.