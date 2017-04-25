Naomi-Charlotte for the Women’s Title on Smackdown Live tonight

WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from Des Moines, Iowa. The following is set for tonight’s show:

* Shinsuke Nakamura kicks off the show

* No DQ: WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan

* Smackdown Women’s Title: Naomi (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* Return Match: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin

* Beat the Clock Challenge for Smackdown Tag Title #1 Contendership between American Alpha, The Colons, Breezango and The Ascension

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown Live beginning tonight at 8PM ET.