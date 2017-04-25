4/24 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers see a drop before WWE Payback

WWE RAW Ratings are in for April 24, 2017.

Last night’s episode drew an average of 3.01 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.35 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 7 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

The Golden State/Portland NBA Playoffs game won the night on cable on Monday.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.999 (down from 3.405 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.141 (down from 3.469 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.881 (down from 3.165 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho vs. The Miz, averaged a 1.03 rating. This is down from last week’s 1.19 rating.