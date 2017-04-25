New info on Jim Ross autobiography, NXT star welcomes new son

New info on Jim Ross autobiography

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed the cover for his upcoming autobiography, Slobberknocker, that will be released in October. Ross co-authored the book with author Paul O’Brien, who is known for writing the acclaimed Blood Red Turns Dollar Green trilogy of wrestling-themed novels.

For #SlobberKnocker:My Life in Wrestling, we plan on making it available on every platform available. Excited to do an audio version! pic.twitter.com/FTiwfyKH65 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 25, 2017

Ross also revealed that there will be an audiobook of the autobiography as well upon release.

NXT star welcomes new son

NXT star Roderick Strong and his fiancee, MMA fighter Marina Shafir, welcomed the birth of their first child on Monday night, as posted by Strong on Instagram.