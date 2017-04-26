Ric Flair reveals his fiancé was involved in a serious car accident

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that his fiancé Wendy Barlow (aka former WCW manager Fifi the Maid) was involved in a serious car accident.

Flair’s tweet notes that she has been hospitalized as a result of the accident.

Flair shared a tweet this morning noting that she would be okay.

On behalf of the entire Wrestleview.com staff, we would like to send our best wishes and a speedy recovery to Barlow during this hard time.

