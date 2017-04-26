Ric Flair reveals his fiancé was involved in a serious car accident

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that his fiancé Wendy Barlow (aka former WCW manager Fifi the Maid) was involved in a serious car accident.

Flair’s tweet notes that she has been hospitalized as a result of the accident.

Please Pray for my Fiancé who was just in a serious car wreck. She is at the Hospital — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 26, 2017

Flair shared a tweet this morning noting that she would be okay.

Wendy Will Be Ok! Thank You For All Of Your Messages And Prayers!!!! pic.twitter.com/kSQBjxwSGn — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 26, 2017

On behalf of the entire Wrestleview.com staff, we would like to send our best wishes and a speedy recovery to Barlow during this hard time.