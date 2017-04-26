Smackdown Tag Team Title match set for WWE Backlash on May 21

WWE.com has confirmed another championship match for WWE Backlash, the upcoming Smackdown-only event, on May 21 in in Chicago, Illinois.

The Usos will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Breezango after winning the Beat the Clock Challenge on last night’s Smackdown Live.

Here is the updated card for WWE Backlash as of this week.

WWE Championship Match

Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) OR Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. Breezango