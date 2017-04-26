Smackdown Tag Team Title match set for WWE Backlash on May 21

WWE.com has confirmed another championship match for WWE Backlash, the upcoming Smackdown-only event, on May 21 in in Chicago, Illinois.
The Usos will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Breezango after winning the Beat the Clock Challenge on last night’s Smackdown Live.
.@JinderMahal wants #WWEChampion @RandyOrton's attention? There's nothing that's distracting #TheViper now… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/BsLio4VoN3
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2017
Here is the updated card for WWE Backlash as of this week.
WWE Championship Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) OR Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. Breezango