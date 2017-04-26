4/25 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers down slightly this week

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for April 25, 2017.

Last night’s episode drew 2.49 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down slightly from last week’s show that drew 2.54 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 3 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

The NBA Playoffs dominated the night on cable coming in at No. 1 and No. 2.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Naomi vs. Charlotte for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, averaged a 0.75 among adults 18-49, down from last week’s 0.81.