Total Divas viewers for April 26

This week’s episode of Total Divas on the E! Network drew 566,000 viewers according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com. The show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 589,000 viewers.

NXT profile on Roderick Strong

WWE has released an NXT profile on Roderick Strong.