WWE to present Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9 with Brock Lesnar

The official Twitter account for the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas just announced that WWE will present a new Pay Per View called Great Balls of Fire on July 9.
The announcement, which revealed this would be a RAW brand event on the WWE Network, will feature Brock Lesnar’s first title defense as WWE Universal Champion.
You can check out the official announcement below.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @BrockLesnar defends his title when @WWE returns to Dallas on July 9!
PRESALE: Thurs. May 4 10AM
ON SALE: Fri. May 5 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/bEhsjvNhNh
— AAC 🎟 (@AACenter) April 28, 2017