WWE to present Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9 with Brock Lesnar

By
Adam Martin
-
9

The official Twitter account for the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas just announced that WWE will present a new Pay Per View called Great Balls of Fire on July 9.

The announcement, which revealed this would be a RAW brand event on the WWE Network, will feature Brock Lesnar’s first title defense as WWE Universal Champion.

You can check out the official announcement below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • DeeTrain

    So Lesnar doesn’t defend until July????!!!!!

  • aces

    its just stupid…get rid of Lesnar for good, put the title on an active wrestler

  • Sam Edwards

    If the theme isn’t Jerry Lee Lewis they’ve got the wrong name

  • Christopher Jimerson

    This… CAN’T be a real Pay Per View…

    Also… screw Brock Lesnar as Champion. I guess we don’t need the damn champion on TV all the time.

  • JFJ

    That pay per view name will not last long.

  • Gerald Bocook

    Who the hell thought that was a good name for an event that the talent and announcers are going to be referring to thirty times a show?! That’s really terrible. If you needed an Independence Day tie-in that damn bad, just bring back the “Great American Bash”. FFS.

  • Brian Farmer

    Coming this October: WWE presents Monster Mash…

  • Brian Farmer

    Seriously. The hype segments on their TV programming are going to be interesting, to say the least.

    Cole: “Join us on July 9 to see Great Balls Of Fire on the WWE Network!”

  • Brian Farmer

    It’ll probably a heavy metal cover by some two-bit opening act of a band.