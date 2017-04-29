Update on Ember Moon injury, Bray Wyatt talks winning WWE Title

Update on Ember Moon injury

WWE star Natalya shared a photo from the Performance Center this week that featured current NXT star Ember Moon with her arm in a sling.

It was reported a few weeks ago that it appeared Moon had suffered some sort of injury during an episode taped to air on the WWE Network after a dive to the outside.

It isn’t known how serious the injury is. Moon did not wrestle at NXT live events on Friday.

Bray Wyatt talks winning WWE Title

Sam Roberts of SiriusXM satellite radio is featuring an interview with Bray Wyatt from a few weeks ago at WrestleMania Row in Orlando where he talks about becoming the WWE Champion earlier this year and why he always expected to win the title.