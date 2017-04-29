Update on Ember Moon injury, Bray Wyatt talks winning WWE Title

Update on Ember Moon injury
WWE star Natalya shared a photo from the Performance Center this week that featured current NXT star Ember Moon with her arm in a sling.
It was reported a few weeks ago that it appeared Moon had suffered some sort of injury during an episode taped to air on the WWE Network after a dive to the outside.
It isn’t known how serious the injury is. Moon did not wrestle at NXT live events on Friday.
Dreams do come true🙏 @chanceforchase pic.twitter.com/DeB87kSXPg
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 28, 2017
Bray Wyatt talks winning WWE Title
Sam Roberts of SiriusXM satellite radio is featuring an interview with Bray Wyatt from a few weeks ago at WrestleMania Row in Orlando where he talks about becoming the WWE Champion earlier this year and why he always expected to win the title.