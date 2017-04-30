WWE announces new Arabic show, NXT Talent Bianca Blair highlighted

WWE announces new Arabic show

WWE is well known to be an international juggernaut, airing in over 170 countries worldwide and with global tours on a regular basis. In recent years, WWE have begun to expand into new territories, with Wrestlemania airing in China for the first time this April. Today, WWE announced that a new Arabic show “WWE Wal3ooha” will be airing on the Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) which is available in the Middle East and North Africa.

@StephanieMcMahon and #SamiZayn were on hand to celebrate the announcement of #WWE’s new, exclusive Arabic program #WWEWal3ooha on @OSN! @moeinalbasktaki @NathalieMamo @officialwwearabic A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

NXT Talent Bianca Blair highlighted

NXT is frequently adding new talent to their roster. One such talent is Bianca Blair, going by the tag of “The Genetic Beast”. In addition to her athletic capbilities being highlighted, Blair also discusses her path to WWE and who she wishes to compete against.