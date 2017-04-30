Zack Ryder reflects on 10 years in WWE, Drew McIntyre set for UK tour

Zack Ryder reflects on 10 years in WWE

WWE has posted a new “Z! True Comeback Story” episode where Zack Ryder reflects on 10 years with WWE and getting back into the ring as part of his injury recovery.

Drew McIntyre set for UK tour

Newly signed WWE NXT star Drew McIntyre posted the following video clip on Twitter confirming he would be part of the upcoming NXT tour of the UK this June.