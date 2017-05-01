Post-Payback Videos: Jeff Hardy injury, Jericho says goodbye to RAW

WWE has posted a few videos following last night’s Payback PPV in San Jose.

Jeff Hardy had a tooth knocked out during the RAW Tag Team Championships match teaming with his brother Matt against Sheamus and Cesaro. WWE has uploaded a clip showing Jeff being attended to by medical staff backstage with staff finding the tooth at ringside.

Chris Jericho, who became the new WWE United States Champion last night defeating Kevin Owens, also gives a goodbye to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Per the stipulation, Jericho will now head over to Smackdown Live to defend the championship.

