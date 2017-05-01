New Japan takes shot at WWE over the House of Horrors match

Last night’s House of Horrors match at WWE Payback definitely generated a buzz (good or bad) including New Japan Pro Wrestling’s English Twitter account tweeting this out.
Join @njpwworld for $9.99.. we guarantee:
No houses ✔
No horrors ✔
Best wrestling in the 🌍✔
➡https://t.co/cYxhaPFyjK pic.twitter.com/GqF3aBitFW
— NJPW (@newjapaneng) May 1, 2017
It’s safe to say the match, which featured a pre-taped brawl in a home with WWE Champion Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, got very mixed reviews.
WWE has posted a clip from the match which you can view below.
We discussed the match at length on the latest Wrestleview Live #12 podcast last night and the general reaction to the match among our readers and listeners.
The discussion begins at the 8:15 mark.