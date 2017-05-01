Triple H announces new NXT dates, Upcoming WWE Network content

Triple H announces new NXT dates

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has announced new NXT dates in New York, Maryland and Virginia this June. You can check out all of the dates below.

Upcoming WWE Network content

WWE has posted preview clips of some upcoming content coming to WWE Network.

This includes a new episode of “WWE 24” focusing on Finn Balor and a new episode of “Table for 3” with Edge, Christian and Kurt Angle that premieres tonight after RAW.