Triple H announces new NXT dates, Upcoming WWE Network content

Triple H announces new NXT dates
Paul “Triple H” Levesque has announced new NXT dates in New York, Maryland and Virginia this June. You can check out all of the dates below.
After @WWENXT returns from the UK, the #NXTRoadTrip hits Richmond 6/15, Bel Air 6/16, Poughkeepsie 6/17
Tickets on sale Fri at 10am
— Triple H, May 1, 2017
Upcoming WWE Network content
WWE has posted preview clips of some upcoming content coming to WWE Network.
This includes a new episode of “WWE 24” focusing on Finn Balor and a new episode of “Table for 3” with Edge, Christian and Kurt Angle that premieres tonight after RAW.
The first Universal Champion Finn Balor returns home in an ALL-NEW WWE 24, premiering on May 15th on WWE Network!
— WWE Network, May 1, 2017