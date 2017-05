WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from Fresno, California.

Set for tonight is a rematch from WWE Payback on Sunday night where Chris Jericho will defend the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens.

Also advertised for the show tonight live in Fresno is Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya and Carmella.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.