5/1 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers average below three million viewers

WWE RAW Ratings are in for May 1, 2017.

Last night’s episode drew an average of 2.87 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.01 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

The NBA Playoffs won the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.924 (down from 2.999 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.039 (down from 3.141 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.649 (down from 2.881 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins in a triple threat match, averaged a 1.01 rating. This is down from last week’s 1.03 rating.