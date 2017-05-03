The Undertaker spotted in New York, Smackdown off air notes in Fresno

The Undertaker spotted in New York

The Sun in the UK is featuring an article about The Undertaker and his wife (Michelle McCool) being spotted visiting the David H Koch Pavilion Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

While not official, it’s believed Undertaker (52) could be getting information for getting much delayed hip surgery after what appeared to be his retirement at WrestleMania.

Smackdown off air notes in Fresno

Luke Harper def. Viktor (with Konnor) before Smackdown Live last night in Fresno according to a live report sent to PWInsider.com.

Following the 205 Live taping, WWE Champion Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal and Erick Rowan.