WWE kicking off European tour this week starting tonight in Italy

WWE will begin a lengthy European tour this week starting tonight in Rome, Italy.

The tour, 23 dates in all, will include five television tapings including the WWE United Kingdom Championship, RAW, Smackdown Live and 205 Live.

Here is a look at the full upcoming schedule overseas.

* Live event in Rome, Italy (May 3)

* Live event in Bologna, Italy (May 4)

* Live event in Glasgow, Scotland (May 4)

* Live event in Cardiff, Wales (May 5)

* Live event in Dublin, Ireland (May 5)

* United Kingdom Championship Live in Norwich, England (May 6)

* Live event in Valencia, Spain (May 6)

* Live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland (May 6)

* Live event in A Coruna (May 7)

* United Kingdom Championship Live in Norwich, England (May 7)

* Live event in Liverpool, England (May 7)

* Monday Night RAW taping in London, England (May 8)

* Live event in Bournemouth, England (May 8)

* Smackdown Live/205 Live taping in London, England (May 9)

* Live event in Lille, France (May 9)

* Live event in Zurich, Switzerland (May 10)

* Live event in Birmingham, England (May 10)

* Live event in Sheffield, England (May 11)

* Live event in Stuttgart, Germany (May 11)

* Live event in Liege, Belgium (May 12)

* Live event in Newcastle, England (May 12)

* Live event in Stockholm, Sweden (May 13)

* Live event in Rotterdam, Netherlands (May 13)

* Live event in Copenhagen, Denmark (May 14)

